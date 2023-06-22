As he arrives in the United States, prospect Matvei Michkov has interviews lined up with the teams with selections in roughly the top 10 of next week's NHL Draft, TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports.

Michkov, ranked first among international skaters by NHL Central Scouting and fourth in TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button's final 2023 draft ranking, did not attend the NHL Draft Combine in Buffalo earlier this month, where the interview process normally takes place. Instead, he will meet with teams in Nashville ahead of the draft.

Michkov is both one of the most talented prospects available in the upcoming draft and its biggest wild card. The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the fact that he has three years remaining on his KHL contract with SKA St. Petersburg has left NHL teams weighing the risk of his situation versus his upside.

The 18-year-old scored nine goals with 11 assists in 27 games on loan with HK Sochi in the KHL this season.

The IIHF has banned Russia and Belarus from international tournaments for the foreseeable future, which prevented Michkov from going head-to-head against his peers on the big stage this season. He also did not attend the NHL Combine in Buffalo.

At the 2021 U18s in Texas, Michkov was the best player at the tournament, winning MVP and best forward honours after scoring 12 goals and 16 points in seven games. In five games at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, he helped lead Russia to gold with eight goals and 13 points. He also had three goals in two games at the 2022 World Juniors as a 17-year-old before the event was cancelled.

The NHL Draft takes place on June 28-29.