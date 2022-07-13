The Chicago Blackhawks are adding a pair of forwards, reaching agreements with Max Domi and Andreas Athanasiou on Wednesday.

one year, $3 M AAV for each of Athanasiou and Domi in Chicago https://t.co/JShYQbHFFc — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 13, 2022

Each player is signing for one year and $3 million, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The 27-year-old Domi scored 11 goals and had 39 points in 72 games split between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Carolina Hurricanes.

Drafted 12th overall by the then-named Phoenix Coyotes, Domi spent three seasons with the Coyotes before being dealt to the Montreal Canadiens in June 2018 for Alex Galchenyuk. In his first campaign with Montreal, Domi had a career season, recording 28 goals and 72 points in 82 games. He was traded to the Blue Jackets along with a third-round pick in October 2020 in exchange for Josh Anderson. Domi was traded again at the deadline in March 2022 to the Hurricanes.

He is coming off a two-year, $10.6 million contract with an average annual value of $5.3 million.

Born in Winnipeg but raised in Toronto, Domi has 101 goals and 314 points in 501 career NHL games split between the Coyotes, Canadians, Blue Jackets and Hurricanes.

Meanwhile, Athanasiou, 27, scored 11 goals and had 17 points in 28 games last season with the Los Angeles Kings. He had one goal in six playoff games as the Kings were eliminated in seven games in the first round by the Edmonton Oilers.

A fourth-round pick (110th overall) by the Detroit Red Wings at the 2012 NHL Draft, Athanasiou spent four seasons in Detroit before being dealt to Edmonton in 2020. He signed as a free agent with the Kings in December 2020.

He is coming off a one-year, $2.7 million contract.

The Woodbridge, Ont., native has 105 goals and 196 points in 378 career NHL games split between the Red Wings, Oilers and Kings.