Heisman runner-up Duggan highlights CFL's negotiation lists
The CFL's nine teams released their winter negotiation lists on Wednesday, highlighted by a handful of high-profile names from the NCAA.
TSN.ca Staff
Max Duggan: Can't let lights get too bright vs. Michigan
TCU quarterback Max Duggan was the runner-up for this year's Heisman Trophy behind USC pivot Caleb Williams and was added to the BC Lions negotiation list.
The senior threw for 3,321 yards with 30 touchdowns and four interceptions for the Horned Frogs, who had a perfect regular season before dropping the Big 12 Championship game to the Kansas State Wildcats earlier this month. No. 3 TCU are in the College Football Playoffs and will battle No. 2 Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl with a spot in the national championship on the line.
Other big names include Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix joining the Edmonton Elks' list.
Quarterback Jake Browning, who had an impressive year in college with Washington, and is currently a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, was added to the Calgary Stampeders' negotiation list.
Teams in the CFL can claim exclusive rights to up to 45 players by adding them to their negotiation lists and can add, remove or trade players from their lists at anytime.
CFL clubs must release negotiation lists in September and December every year.
See the full lists below:
BC Lions
BRICE, Chase QB Appalachian State
DUGGAN, Max QB TCU
HALL, Jaren QB Brigham Young
LEARY, Devin QB North Carolina State
MCCALL, Grayson QB Coastal Carolina
MELLOTT, Tommy QB Montana State
NUSSMEIER, Garrett QB Louisiana State
PLUMLEE, John Rhys QB Central Florida
TUNE, Clayton QB Houston
WARD, Cameron QB Washington State
Edmonton Elks
AHLERS, Holton QB East Carolina
BOLDEN, Isaiah DB Jackson State
CENTEIO, Todd QB James Madison
FRYFOGLE, Ty WR Indiana
JELKS, Jalen DL Oregon
NIX, Bo QB Oregon
PENIX JR, Michael QB Washington
RISING, Cameron QB Utah
SANDERS, Spencer QB Oklahoma State
SAYLORS, Jacob RB East Tennessee State
Calgary Stampeders
BELLAMY, LeVante RB Western Michigan
BONNER, Logan QB Utah State
BROWNING, Jake QB Washington
HAENER, Jake QB Fresno State
JACKSON, Robert DB UNLV
LEMONIER, Jessie DE Liberty
LEWIS, Tommylee WR Northern Illinois
STEINMETZ, David OL Purdue
VANTREASE, Kyle QB Georgia Southern
WESTRY, Chris DB Kentucky
Saskatchewan Roughriders
ALBRIGHT, Christian DE Ball State
FERGUSON, Parker OL Air Force
HIERS, Michael QB Samford
HOLLAND, Jeff DE Auburn
HUTCHERSON, Sadarius OL South Carolina
HYATT, Mitch OT Clemson
KIRK, Luther DB Illinois State
ROGERS, Will QB Mississippi State
TAYLOR, Julian DL Temple
THORNE, Payton QB Michigan State
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
ANDRIES, Blaise LO Minnesota
CUNNINGHAM, Chase QB Middle Tennessee State
CUNNINGHAM, Malik QB Louisville
DENG, Kuony DE Califorinia
EALY, Adrian OL Oklahoma
FINCH, Sharif DE Temple
PARRIS, Timon OL Stony Brook
REMIGIO, Nikko WR Fresno State
WADE, Barrington LB Iowa
WILLIAMS, Denzel DB Villanova
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
BAYLESS, Omar WR Arkansas State
CRAWFORD, Kekoa WR California
DANIELS, Jalon QB Kansas
FULLER, Aaron WR Washington
JOHNSON, Josh RB Louisiana at Monroe
JONES, Xavier RB Southern Methodist
KAMARA, Azur DL Kansas
REED, Austin QB Western Kentucky
SLOVIS, Kedon QB Pittsburgh
STROMAN, Greg DB Virginia Tech
Toronto Argonauts
GARROR, Eric DB Louisiana-Lafayette
HENDERSON, Nolan QB Delaware
KOKOSIOULIS, Fotis WR Fordham
LAND, Isaiah DL FAMU
MCLAUGHLIN, Jaleel RB Youngstown State
MCMAHON, Deonta RB McNeese
PARKER, Aaron WR Rhode Island
PAYTON, Fred QB Mercer
STANLEY, Nate QB Iowa
TRAVIS, Jordan QB Florida State
Ottawa Redblacks
BLACK, Josh OT Syracuse
COOK, Dylan OL Montana
DANIELS, Jayden QB Louisiana State
MORGAN, Tanner QB Minnesota
NEWSOME, Dazz WR North Carolina
RUSSELL, Chapelle LB Temple
SCHAFFER, Thomas DL Stanford
SMITH, De’Veon RB Michigan
THOMAS, Skyler DB Liberty
THOMPSON-ROBINSON, Dorian QB UCLA
Montreal Alouettes
CHEEK, Davis QB Elon
CLIFFORD, Sean QB Penn State
EZZARD, Jequez WR Sam Houston
GABBERT, Brett QB Miami (OH)
MCKINNEY, Parker QB Eastern Kentucky
MCNAMARA, Cade QB Michigan
MILLER, Christian DL Alabama
PERRY, EJ QB Brown
ROSE, AJ RB Kentucky
SCOTT JR, Lindsey QB Incarnate Word