The CFL's nine teams released their winter negotiation lists on Wednesday, highlighted by a handful of high-profile names from the NCAA.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan was the runner-up for this year's Heisman Trophy behind USC pivot Caleb Williams and was added to the BC Lions negotiation list.

The senior threw for 3,321 yards with 30 touchdowns and four interceptions for the Horned Frogs, who had a perfect regular season before dropping the Big 12 Championship game to the Kansas State Wildcats earlier this month. No. 3 TCU are in the College Football Playoffs and will battle No. 2 Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl with a spot in the national championship on the line.

Other big names include Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix joining the Edmonton Elks' list.

Quarterback Jake Browning, who had an impressive year in college with Washington, and is currently a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, was added to the Calgary Stampeders' negotiation list.

Teams in the CFL can claim exclusive rights to up to 45 players by adding them to their negotiation lists and can add, remove or trade players from their lists at anytime.

CFL clubs must release negotiation lists in September and December every year.

See the full lists below:

BC Lions

BRICE, Chase QB Appalachian State

DUGGAN, Max QB TCU

HALL, Jaren QB Brigham Young

LEARY, Devin QB North Carolina State

MCCALL, Grayson QB Coastal Carolina

MELLOTT, Tommy QB Montana State

NUSSMEIER, Garrett QB Louisiana State

PLUMLEE, John Rhys QB Central Florida

TUNE, Clayton QB Houston

WARD, Cameron QB Washington State

Edmonton Elks

AHLERS, Holton QB East Carolina

BOLDEN, Isaiah DB Jackson State

CENTEIO, Todd QB James Madison

FRYFOGLE, Ty WR Indiana

JELKS, Jalen DL Oregon

NIX, Bo QB Oregon

PENIX JR, Michael QB Washington

RISING, Cameron QB Utah

SANDERS, Spencer QB Oklahoma State

SAYLORS, Jacob RB East Tennessee State

Calgary Stampeders

BELLAMY, LeVante RB Western Michigan

BONNER, Logan QB Utah State

BROWNING, Jake QB Washington

HAENER, Jake QB Fresno State

JACKSON, Robert DB UNLV

LEMONIER, Jessie DE Liberty

LEWIS, Tommylee WR Northern Illinois

STEINMETZ, David OL Purdue

VANTREASE, Kyle QB Georgia Southern

WESTRY, Chris DB Kentucky

Saskatchewan Roughriders

ALBRIGHT, Christian DE Ball State

FERGUSON, Parker OL Air Force

HIERS, Michael QB Samford

HOLLAND, Jeff DE Auburn

HUTCHERSON, Sadarius OL South Carolina

HYATT, Mitch OT Clemson

KIRK, Luther DB Illinois State

ROGERS, Will QB Mississippi State

TAYLOR, Julian DL Temple

THORNE, Payton QB Michigan State

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

ANDRIES, Blaise LO Minnesota

CUNNINGHAM, Chase QB Middle Tennessee State

CUNNINGHAM, Malik QB Louisville

DENG, Kuony DE Califorinia

EALY, Adrian OL Oklahoma

FINCH, Sharif DE Temple

PARRIS, Timon OL Stony Brook

REMIGIO, Nikko WR Fresno State

WADE, Barrington LB Iowa

WILLIAMS, Denzel DB Villanova

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

BAYLESS, Omar WR Arkansas State

CRAWFORD, Kekoa WR California

DANIELS, Jalon QB Kansas

FULLER, Aaron WR Washington

JOHNSON, Josh RB Louisiana at Monroe

JONES, Xavier RB Southern Methodist

KAMARA, Azur DL Kansas

REED, Austin QB Western Kentucky

SLOVIS, Kedon QB Pittsburgh

STROMAN, Greg DB Virginia Tech

Toronto Argonauts

GARROR, Eric DB Louisiana-Lafayette

HENDERSON, Nolan QB Delaware

KOKOSIOULIS, Fotis WR Fordham

LAND, Isaiah DL FAMU

MCLAUGHLIN, Jaleel RB Youngstown State

MCMAHON, Deonta RB McNeese

PARKER, Aaron WR Rhode Island

PAYTON, Fred QB Mercer

STANLEY, Nate QB Iowa

TRAVIS, Jordan QB Florida State

Ottawa Redblacks

BLACK, Josh OT Syracuse

COOK, Dylan OL Montana

DANIELS, Jayden QB Louisiana State

MORGAN, Tanner QB Minnesota

NEWSOME, Dazz WR North Carolina

RUSSELL, Chapelle LB Temple

SCHAFFER, Thomas DL Stanford

SMITH, De’Veon RB Michigan

THOMAS, Skyler DB Liberty

THOMPSON-ROBINSON, Dorian QB UCLA

Montreal Alouettes

CHEEK, Davis QB Elon

CLIFFORD, Sean QB Penn State

EZZARD, Jequez WR Sam Houston

GABBERT, Brett QB Miami (OH)

MCKINNEY, Parker QB Eastern Kentucky

MCNAMARA, Cade QB Michigan

MILLER, Christian DL Alabama

PERRY, EJ QB Brown

ROSE, AJ RB Kentucky

SCOTT JR, Lindsey QB Incarnate Word