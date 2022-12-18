Ahead of the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs' first-ever College Football Playoff appearance against the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines, quarterback Max Duggan announced on Twitter he will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

"To Horned Frog Nation: Thank you for allowing me to be a part of this amazing university. Thank you for the cheers, support, passion, and the opportunity to play the game. To have all this in front of the best fans in the nation is the most fortunate college career I could have imagined," Duggan said in an open letter to TCU fans on Twitter.

"In light of my appreciation, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. But first, we still have business to take care of."

Duggan completed 239 passes for 3,321 yards and 30 touchdowns with just four interceptions in 2022. The Council Bluffs, Iowa, native also rushed for 404 yards and another six scores, leading the Horned Frogs to a 12-1 season and their first-ever berth in the College Football Playoff.

The senior recently earned the Davey O'Brien Award, which annually honours the top quarterback in the NCAA and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which is given annually to the nation's top upperclassmen quarterback.

Duggan received 188 first-place votes for the Heisman Trophy behind winner Caleb Williams, who received 544 first-place votes and took home the honours.

Duggan and the Horned Frogs take on the Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31 with a spot in the National Championship on the line.