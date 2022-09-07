New York Mets right-hander Max Scherzer is headed to the injured list with left oblique discomfort, manager Buck Showalter announced Wednesday.

The move is retroactive to Sept. 4.

"We want him to be completely healed," Showalter told reporters upon announcing the move.

The 38-year-old went just five innings in his most recent start on Sunday and has been managing his oblique since sustaining the injury in May.

In 20 starts this season, Scherzer is 9-4 with a 2.26 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 127.2 innings pitched.

He is in the first season of a three-year, $130 million contract he signed with the Mets this past off-season.