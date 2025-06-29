Max Verstappen's race at the Red Bull Ring ended just seconds after it started Sunday.

The four-time world champion was forced to retire after being run into by Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli on turn three of the opening lap of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Antonelli carried too much speed heading into a sharp turn and had his brakes lock up, barreling into the back of Verstappen's car and causing heavy damage. Both drivers made their way off the track as the race was held up by a safety car to clear the debris.

It was Verstappen's first early retirement this season and first DNF since the Australian Grand Prix in 2024 when he was forced out with a brake issue.

Lando Norris started Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix on pole with teammate and championship leader Oscar Piastri in third as McLaren looks to extend its championship lead.

Watch the race LIVE NOW on TSN1, TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App, or see multiple streams at once on the TSN+ F1 Multiplex.