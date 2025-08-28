ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Max Verstappen says he's happy to see his old teammate Sergio Pérez back for a “fresh start” in Formula 1 and that his experience will be a major asset to the new Cadillac team in 2026.

Cadillac picked the experienced duo of Pérez and former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas to join the grid as the 11th team next year, even though neither has a race seat in 2025.

“When I saw the news come out, I sent a message to him. I’m of course very happy for him that he got a seat,” Verstappen said on Thursday ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion dismissed suggestions that Pérez's disappointing end to his time at Red Bull last year — when he was dropped after poor results — could still affect the Mexican driver when he returns to F1.

“It’s a fresh start now. I think it’s not about one half of a season. That doesn’t define what you can do. I think he’s also quite easy in that. Some people maybe dwell on it a bit more, but for Checo (Pérez), it’s a new start,” Verstappen said.

“You’re excited — new cars, completely new cars (under the changed 2026 regulations) also. He has shown a lot of great things, even before he got to Red Bull, and during the Red Bull times. So just go in there, enjoy it again, and have a good time.”

Pérez made his F1 debut in 2011 and Verstappen said his years of experience across various teams and regulation changes would be “very valuable” to Cadillac.

Pérez said on a podcast in June that he'd been told Red Bull regretted the decision to drop him. His replacement Liam Lawson lasted only two races this year, then was dumped for Yuki Tsunoda, who is 18th in the standings with 10 races to go.

