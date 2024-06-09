MONTREAL — Formula One leader Max Verstappen drove to his 60th career victory Sunday at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Verstappen became the third driver to three-peat at the Canadian GP, joining seven-time world champions Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.

The 26-year-old Red Bull driver started second on the grid behind George Russell at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

McLaren’s Lando Norris and Russell of Mercedes finished second and third to round out the podium.

The race started with a soaking wet track on a gloomy day in Montreal.

Blue skies emerged 10 minutes in but rain showers returned periodically throughout the afternoon, causing tricky conditions.

