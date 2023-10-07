Max Verstappen has claimed the Formula One title for the third-straight year after a second place finish in the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Race on Saturday.

Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez was the only driver who could keep Verstappen from winning the title on Saturday but spun off the track on the 11th lap, all but clinching the title for Verstappen.

Rookie Oscar Piastri won the Sprint Race for his first F1 victory.

More to come.