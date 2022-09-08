The Dallas Mavericks and forward Maxi Kleber are finalizing a three-year, $33 million extention, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Kleber was entering the final year of his contract and is now under team control through 2025-26.

A native of Wurzburg, Germany, Kleber is set to enter his sixth NBA season since signing with the Mavs in the summer of 2017. In 59 games last season, the 30-year-old averaged 7.0 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 39.8 per cent from the field and 32.5 per cent from beyond the arc.

For his career, Kleber averages 7.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.