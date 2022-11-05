1h ago
Canada's Crepeau carted off with injury in MLS Cup
Maxime Crépeau, one of the goalies for Canada's men's soccer team, left Saturday's MLS Cup final after a scary collision in extra time.
The LAFC goalkeeper badly hurt his leg after attempting to deny Philadelphia Union's Cory Burke’s path to the ball on a near break.
Crépeau, 28, was in obvious pain on the pitch and needed to be carted off. Crépeau was also given a red card on the play.
This was the second major injury of the day for Canada Soccer after superstar Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich left his game with a hamstring injury.