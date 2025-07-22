McBride, Collier score 19 points apiece as Lynx beat Sky, improve to 13-0 at home

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Kayla McBride and Napheesa Collier scored 19 points apiece and the Minnesota Lynx dominated the middle quarters in a 91-68 win over Chicago Sky on Tuesday night, improving to 13-0 in home games.

Down 24-18 after one quarter, the Lynx outscored the Sky 29-14 in the second for a 47-38 lead at halftime. A 23-12 scoring edge in the third quarter made it 70-50 entering the fourth.

Bridget Carlton had 11 points for the Lynx (21-4) and Alanna Sith and Courtney Williams each had 10. Backup point guard Natisha Hiedeman injured an ankle in the third quarter and finished the game on the bench.

Kia Nurse, starting in place of the injured Ariel Atkins, scored 16 points to lead the Sky (7-16). Angel Reese had 11 points and 11 rebounds with nine turnovers, and Kamilla Cardoso added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Lynx scored on 11 consecutive possessions to close the first half. Chicago held Collier, coming off a 36-point MVP performance at the All-Star game, scoreless in the first period and eight points, while McBride had 12 at halftime.

Minnesota had 10 points off seven turnovers in the second quarter and finished with 20 on 23 Chicago miscues, the most the Lynx have forced this season. They also blocked eight shots, four by Collier.

Smith opened the second half with a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 50-38, and McBride followed with another as the Lynx pulled away.

------