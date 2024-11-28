McEwen beats hometown favourite Gushue in round-robin play at National

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Mike McEwen scored a single in the eighth end for a 4-3 victory over Brad Gushue at the Kioti National on Thursday night.

McEwen, from Winnipeg, made a takeout with his final throw to give Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., his first loss in round-robin play.

Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers dropped an 8-3 decision to Switzerland's Marco Hoesli and Scotland's Ross Whyte scored four in the seventh end for a 9-5 win over Germany's Marc Muskatewitz.

Michael Brunner edged Yannick Schwaller 6-5 in a battle of Swiss skips in the other late game at Mary Brown's Centre.

McEwen, Whyte and Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., were the only men's teams with 3-0 records after three days of round-robin play.

Four women's rinks - Ottawa's Rachel Homan, Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., Sweden's Anna Hasselborg and South Korea's Eun-Jung Kim - were 3-0.

Competition continues Friday with four draws on the schedule. The playoffs start Saturday and the finals will be played Sunday.

The event is the third of five stops on the Grand Slam of Curling circuit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2024.