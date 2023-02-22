McLeod Bethel-Thompson will not be returning to the Toronto Argonauts, TSN's Farhan Lalji reports.

After leading the Argonauts to the Grey Cup last season, Bethel-Thompson will spend the 2023 season with the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL.

For @The_Real_McLeod family has always been everything. It was never about $$ but about playing the perfect game, which he believes he’s getting closer to. More… pic.twitter.com/aq8R2MAu5i — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 22, 2023

Lalji reported earlier this month that Bethel-Thompson had informed the Argonauts that he was planning to play football in 2023, but whether that was in the CFL or not remained to be decided.

Toronto head coach Ryan Dinwiddie last week the club had remained in contract with the quarterback and would put a deadline on his decision.

Ryan Dinwiddie says McLeod Bethel-Thompson is making decision. MBT’s wife is a senior writer/ producer with Marvel Studios and Dinwiddie says MBT is juggling his football future with supporting his wife and family. Dinwiddie does say there will be a deadline @CFLonTSN #Argos — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) February 16, 2023

Bethel-Thompson had a career season in Double Blue in 2022. The San Francisco native threw for a career-high 4,731 yards, 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The fourth-year Boatman completed 19 passes for 299 and two touchdowns in the Argos' 34-27 win over the Montreal Alouettes in the Eastern Final.

Bethel-Thompson was forced to exit the 109th Grey Cup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with a dislocated thumb. Rookie Chad Kelly assumed the quarterbacking duties for the deciding third quarter in Regina. The 34-year-old threw for 203 yards before his exit.

A two-time Grey Cup champion with the Argonauts (2017, 2022) Bethel-Thompson has thrown for 13,261 yards, 70 touchdowns and 49 interceptions in 79 career CFL games.