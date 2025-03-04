Media industry leader Asper purchases Brampton Honey Badgers

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday that Leonard Asper, Canadian lawyer, entrepreneur, and Chief Executive Officer of Anthem Sports & Entertainment, has purchased the Brampton Honey Badgers. The team was formerly owned by the CEBL.

Following the franchise’s second season after relocating to Brampton from Hamilton in November 2022, Asper’s leadership and guidance will aim to elevate the organization to new heights on the court and in the local community.

“With a lifelong history of playing, investing in, producing, broadcasting and consuming sports, I had looked at dozens of opportunities for a direct ownership opportunity,” said Asper. “On so many levels, ranging from the sport of basketball, the league itself, the ownership and management group, the amazing city of Brampton and Anthem’s pre-existing relationship with the league, everything pointed to this being an opportunity to do well and to do good.”

Asper is the majority shareholder of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc., a global media company that operates media platforms that target passionate communities including AXS TV, HDNet Movies, Game TV, Gravitas Ventures, and soon the Hollywood Suite’s 4 movie channels which await regulatory approval from the CRTC.

In the area of Sports, Anthem operates Fight Network, TNA Wrestling, Invicta FC, GameTV, and Game+ and produces or broadcasts close to 1,000 hours of live sports content per year from all over North America. Anthem also operates the TNA+ subscription service.

Prior to founding Anthem, Asper was Chief Executive Officer of Canwest Global Communications Corp., a position he held for more than a decade. At Canwest Asper was a major broadcaster channels in Canada and internationally, including premium sporting events such as the NFL and the Masters Golf tournament, Australia’s National Basketball League and Australian Rules Football (AFL), and it operated channels including Xtreme Sports Network and Fox Sportsworld Canada which produced a globally distributed soccer/football program from its studios in Winnipeg. Canwest also started Australia’s first over the air sports channel, One Sport.

He is also the past chairman of The Asper Foundation, the founder of the Joshua Foundation, and a member of the Board of Governors of the Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre, a seniors’ housing complex in Winnipeg, MB.

“Leonard Asper is a terrific addition to the CEBL and we are fortunate to add another high-profile team owner with strong business acumen and commitment to the community,” said Mike Morreale, Commissioner & Co-Founder of the Canadian Elite Basketball League. “The league continues to grow into a premium destination for players, fans, sponsors, and owners who share the vision of Canadian basketball and the desire to grow the game right here in our own backyard. I look forward to working with Leonard and our other ownership groups to amplify the CEBL from coast-to-coast.”

In just two seasons, the Honey Badgers organization has created deep roots in Brampton through strong relationships with stakeholders, grassroots sports organizations, community groups, and individuals who work, live, and play in the city.

“I am thrilled to welcome Leonard Asper as the new owner of the Brampton Honey Badgers,” said Josie Pingitore, President of the Brampton Honey Badgers. “Leonard’s passion for entertainment, commitment to community, and track record of success make him the perfect fit to lead our franchise into an exciting new era. His vision and leadership will not only strengthen our organization but also deepen our connection with fans and partners throughout Brampton and beyond. We look forward to working together to build on the momentum we’ve created and continue to grow the game of basketball in our community.”

David Asper, older brother of Leonard, is the Owner and Chairman of the CEBL’s Winnipeg Sea Bears.

“With my brother David already an owner in Winnipeg, and having attended games in Scarborough, the exciting play, the opportunity to support Canadian athletes, entertain fans and create a global sports property that shines a light on Canada was irresistible,” added Asper. “And that will be the last nice thing I say about my brother until August when the season concludes.”

Brampton’s 2025 campaign opens on the road May 18 against the Montreal Alliance, followed by a visit to the nation’s capital May 21 to take on the Ottawa BlackJacks. The Honey Badgers will then return home to host the Scarborough Shooting Stars on May 25 in the club’s home opener.