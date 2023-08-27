VANCOUVER — It took 19 holes for Megan Khang to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title.

The American beat South Korea's Jin Young Ko in a one-hole playoff on Sunday at the CPKC Women's Open.

Khang had a three-shot lead heading into the fourth round but her 2-over day and Ko's 3-under round led to a playoff with both players at 9 under.

Ko's drive went wide left and into deep rough to start the playoff, with marshals having to part hundreds of spectators so she could have a clear path out of the woods. Her punch out landed in a greenside bunker, while Khang moved straight up the 18th fairway.

Although Khang's chip onto the green rolled to the edge, she made her long par putt while Ko double bogeyed the hole.

Brooke Henderson (68) of Smiths Falls, Ont., was the low Canadian, tying for 13th at 2 under. Hamilton's Alena Sharp (68) tied for 36th at 3 over.

Sunday's final round was the third-straight day with an air quality advisory in the metro Vancouver area. Smoke from ongoing wildfires in British Columbia's Interior region hung over Vancouver, obscuring views of nearby mountains.

That advisory included the area surrounding Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club but its course remained relatively clear of smoke due to strong winds off the nearby Fraser River.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2023.