Canada's Megan Pakulis has been named to the women's team of the tournament at the Rugby League World Cup.

Pakulis started all three of Canada's games at loose forward, scoring against Papua New Guinea and Brazil to account for two of the Canadians' seven tries in the eight-team women's tournament in England.

Canada finished third in Pool A, losing 34-12 to Papua New Guinea and 54-4 to England before beating Brazil 22-16 for its second win in two trips to the World Cup.

Pakulis also played in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, scoring the Canada Ravens' first-ever try at the tournament.

Pakulis is an assistant coach of the University of Toronto women's rugby union team. When not coaching or playing rugby, she is an assistant safety specialist at Mount Sinai Health System.

Along with several Canadian teammates, she co-founded the Scarborough Rugby Football Club

The men's, women's and wheelchair all-star teams were chosen by a panel consisting of former players and members of the media.

Australia takes on Samoa in the men's final Saturday after Australia and New Zealand square off for the women's title. Both games are at Manchester's Old Trafford.

France plays England in Friday's wheelchair final.

Rugby league is the 13-player version of the game as opposed to the more popular rugby union, which has 15 per side. Rugby league is played primarily in Australia, England and New Zealand.

---

Rugby League World Cup Women’s Team of the Tournament:

Apii Nicholls, New Zealand; Tara Jane Stanley, England; Mele Hufanga, New Zealand; Isabelle Kelly, Australia; Evania Pelite, Australia; Tarryrn Aiken, Australia; Raecene McGregor, New Zealand; Elsie Albert, Papua New Guinea; Lauren Brown, Australia; Vicky Whitfield, England; Vicky Molyneux, England; Amber Hall, New Zealand; Megan Pakulis, Canada; Franciny Amaral, Brazil; Courtney Winfield-Hill, England; Emma Tonegato, Australia; Annetta Nu’uausala, New Zealand.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2022.