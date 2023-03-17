Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks has been fined $35,000 for the "unsportsmanlike act of shoving a camera person on the sideline after pursuing a loose ball," the NBA announced Friday.

The incident took place in the second quarter of the Grizzlies' 138-119 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., is averaging 14.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.4 minutes over 62 games this season.

Brooks has made headlines recently for his ongoing feud with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

The Grizzlies are currently third in the Western Conference with a record of 41-27.