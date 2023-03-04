Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant will 'be away from the team' for at least the next two games, the team announced on Saturday.

The announcement comes after Morant livestreamed himself holding what appeared to be a gun at a club early Saturday.

Statement from the Memphis Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/CLB2TG5nnI — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 4, 2023

The NBA opened an investigation into the social media post early on Saturday.

“We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said Saturday.

"I mean, it's definitely frustrating when things in the past that have been addressed [are] brought back into light in the public eye, but we just put our arm around him and support him and just keep them focused on what he's got to do one day at a time." Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said when asked about Morant's past issues being reported.

Memphis currently sits second in the Western Conference standings with Morant, a two-time all-star, leading the team with 27.1 points per game.

