After capturing the chequered flag at the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, Mercedes driver George Russell has been disqualified after a routine post-race report found that his car was 1.5 kg under the minimum weight requirement.

Teammate Lewis Hamilton, who finished in second, is now the winner from Spa-Francorchamps.

The FIA’s technical delegate report states that Russell’s car weighed 798.0 kg, the minimum weight allowed, before its fuel was fully drained.

After 2.8 litres of fuel were removed, the car was weighed again by the FIA, coming in at 796.5 kg.

The matter was handed over the Race Stewards, who disqualified Russell shortly after, stripping the British driver of what would have been his third-ever Formula 1 race win.

More to come.