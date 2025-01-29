Mercedes Moné puts the TBS title on the line against Yuka Sakazaki, Will Ospreay takes on Brian Cage and Jeff Jarrett tries to earn a title shot as he faces Claudio Castagnoli of the Death Riders. Watch LIVE at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT on TSN2, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

--

Mercedes Moné (C) vs. Yuka Sakazaki – AEW TBS Championship

Mercedes Moné is a well accomplished triple champion and she will put her TBS title on the line against Yuka Sakazaki.

Moné, who is also boasts both the NJPW Strong Women's Title and the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship, has held the TBS gold since she captured it from Willow Nightingale last May at AEW Double or Nothing.

The CEO has left a trail of hopeful AEW competitors in her wake, successfully defending the belt against the likes of Hikaru Shida, Dr. Britt Baker DMD, Kris Statlander and Anna Jay during her current reign.

Sakazaki earned the right to be the next competitor to take a shot at the champ by winning a 4-Way eliminator match on Collision.

The Japanese star overcame Deonna Purrazzo, Serena Deeb, and Queen Aminata to become the No. 1 contender.

Sakazaki got the pin on Purrazzo with some help from Harley Cameron after The Virtuosa’s teammate Taya Valkyrie tried to tip the scales in her favour.

Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage

Will Ospreay intended to have a face-to-face meeting with Kenny Omega last week on Dynamite, however the Don Callis Family had other ideas and the resulting brawl has left some scores to be settled.

The first of these grudge matches will see the high flying Ospreay take on the powerful Brian Cage in a one-on-one match.

Ospreay has already had one physical encounter this month, his last in ring action came against Buddy Matthews on the Jan. 8 episode of Dynamite.

The UK wrestler was pushed to his limit, but captured the victory, before heaping post-match praise on his opponent.

Cage is also no stranger to high quality opposition as he took on Omega two weeks ago on Dynamite.

The match, billed as The Machine vs. The Best Bout Machine, was Omega’s first in AEW in over a year as he dealt with health issues.

Cage would ultimately fall to Omega, but proved that he belonged in the ring with the best in the process.

No matter how Wednesday’s match shakes out, the issues between the Ospreay, Omega pairing and the Don Callis Family are just getting started.

The rivals turned teammates will face Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher at Grand Slam Australia next month.

Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Veteran Jeff Jarrett has held titles in many promotions, now he’s after one last championship run in AEW and on Wednesday will have the chance to put himself a win away from achieving that goal when he faces Claudio Castagnoli of the Death Riders.

If Jarrett is able to defeat Castagnoli, he will be granted a shot at the AEW World Title, which is currently in the grasp and hidden in the briefcase of the leader of the Death Riders, Jon Moxley.

Jarrett called out Moxley on Dynamite last week, but was instead ambushed by Castagnoli leading to their match.

The 57-year-old announced earlier in January that he had signed what will be his last talent contract ever, which was later revealed by former champion MJF to be a one-year-deal.

If the Last Outlaw is going to have another title run, his first in AEW, he needs to take advantage of this opportunity to get straight to Moxley.

ALSO ON DYNAMITE

Wheeler Yuta takes on Jay White

We hear from MJF