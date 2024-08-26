Mercedes team principal and CEO Toto Wolff is hoping reserve driver Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher, gets a chance to race with Williams before the end of the season.

Williams driver Logan Sargeant, who finished 16th at the Dutch Grand Prix this past weekend, will be replaced by Carlos Sainz next season with reports saying Williams is looking for a new driver in Sargeant's place to finish the season, which features nine more races through December. Williams' other driver, Alex Albon, signed a contract extension earlier this year.

Schumacher is reportedly a possibility to fill the spot and Wolff is hoping that happens.

Legendary Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton is leaving Mercedes for Ferrari next season, meaning Mercedes needs to find another racer to work alongside George Russell in 2025.

“I would very much hope that Mick gets the chance, because we haven’t seen the real Mick. You’re not winning F4, F3 and F2 and then you’re not performing in F1… I think he deserves a chance," Wolff said following the Dutch GP.

“If the opportunity would be at Williams it’s something that we would be cheering for. But it’s [Team Principal] James Vowles’s decision.”

The 25-year-old Schumacher has been a reserve driver for Mercedes for the past two seasons after racing for Haas during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.