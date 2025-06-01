Mercury overcome 18-point first-half deficit to beat Sparks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Satou Sabally had 24 points, nine rebounds and four steals, Kathryn Westbeld and Kitija Laksa each scored 15 and the Phoenix Mercury overcame an 18-point first-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Sparks 85-80 on Sunday.

Westbeld made an open 3-pointer from the top of the key with 2:11 left in the third quarter to give the Mercury their first lead, 58-57, since it was 14-13 in the opening frame. Sabally added two free throws to cap Phoenix’s 23-7 run.

Los Angeles guard Kelsey Plum forced a jump ball with 1:06 left in the fourth and the Sparks took possession. Los Angeles had three chances at the other end, trailing 80-78, but Plum missed a 3-pointer and a free-throw line jumper before turning it over on a drive into the lane.

Laksa made two free throws for Phoenix with 18.9 left and Westbeld added two at 9.9 for an 84-80 lead.

Sami Whitcomb made three of Phoenix’s 12 3-pointers and finished with 11 points. Monique Akoa Makani had 10 points and six assists for the Mercury (5-2).

Odyssey Sims led Los Angeles (2-6) with 32 points on 10-of-14 shooting. Plum was 4 of 19 from the field for 15 points, and Dearica Hamby had 15 points and eight boards.

Los Angeles, which led 47-29 with 2:54 left before halftime, went 8 of 20 from 3-point range in the first half before missing all 15 attempts after the break.

Up next

Phoenix continues its road trip at Minnesota on Tuesday. Los Angeles is off until Friday when it plays at Dallas.