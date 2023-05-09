MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are adding depth and experience at tight end by agreeing on Tuesday to a one-year deal with Tyler Kroft, according to his agent Mike McCartney.

Kroft, 30, appeared in 11 games for San Francisco last season and has spent time with the Jets, Bills and Bengals.

Miami has needed to bolster its tight end room after losing Mike Gesicki to New England in free agency.

Last month, the Dolphins signed tight end Durham Smythe to a contract extension through 2025. They also signed former Broncos tight end Eric Saubert and drafted Stanford receiver Elijah Higgins, whom they intend to convert to tight end.

With Smythe expected to be the Dolphins' No. 1 option at tight end, Kroft adds experience as a protentional No. 2.

Kroft has 105 receptions, 1,081 yards and 13 touchdowns and was a third-round pick by Cincinnati in 2015.

