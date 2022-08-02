The NFL has suspended Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and fined him $1.5 million for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton following a six-month investigation stemming from Brian Flores' racial discrimination lawsuit against the league.

The league's investigation found the Dolphins did not intentionally lose games during the 2019 season but the team had impermissible communication with Brady and his agent, Don Yee. The league announced the findings of the investigation on Tuesday.

As part of an investigation into the integrity of the game policy, the Dolphins have forfeited their 2023 first and 2024 third round pick and owner Stephen Ross has been suspended through October 17, 2022. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 2, 2022

The Dolphins will forfeit a first-round selection in the 2023 NFL draft and a third-round selection in the 2024 draft. Ross is suspended through Oct. 17. He may not be present at the team's facility and may not represent the club at any team or NFL event. He also may not attend any league meeting before the annual meeting in 2023, and he is removed from all league committees indefinitely.

Key findings include: Impermissible communications with Tom Brady in both 2019-20 (when he was with the #Patriots) and 2021 (#Bucs) as well as impermissible communications with Sean Payton in January 2022. https://t.co/171Yv8e24m — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 2, 2022

Dolphins vice chairman/limited partner Bruce Beal was fined $500,000 and may not attend any league meeting for the remainder of the year.