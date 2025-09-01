How much does Tyreek Hill have left in the tank? I have a long list of unanswered questions about the immediate and long-term future of the Miami Dolphins.

Hill’s potential for the upcoming season is one of them.

I start with Miami’s 31-year-old former Pro Bowl wide receiver because he’s the perfect embodiment of the franchise heading into this season.

Inconsistent, erratic, and often unpredictable.

Too talented to completely flop but too flawed to be in the conversation among the best in the NFL. FanDuel has Hill’s regular season props at over/under 950.5 receiving yards and 7.5 touchdown receptions.

He’s also +2000 as the 10th choice to lead the league in regular season receiving yards at FanDuel.

He’s +4000 to win AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Hill is coming off a disappointing 2024 season in which he finished with 81 receptions for 959 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

He was also dealing with nagging injuries for all last season, and he only narrowly missed out on a fifth straight season with 1,000+ receiving yards.

If Hill can stay healthy and showcase the electric speed that made him one of the NFL’s best wide receivers, it will be a major catalyst for a Miami offence desperate for a spark this season.

Fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is also coming off a down year but still has tremendous potential entering his fifth NFL season.

Malik Washington, Nick Westrbook-Ikhine and tight end Darren Waller, who came out of retirement to sign with the Dolphins, won’t inspire much confidence behind the tandem of Hill and Waddle.

In addition to getting open for Tua Tagovailoa, Miami’s star wide receiver duo could also help open space for running back De’Von Achane.

Achane has operated as the third option in the Dolphins passing game and should continue to see a heavy workload both as a runner and a pass catcher.

As for Tagovailoa, the No. 1 priority is availability.

If Tagovailoa is healthy and in the lineup, Miami’s offence has the potential to be one of the best in the NFL with head coach Mike McDaniels calling the plays.

If Tagovaioa is out, the Dolphins will turn to Zach Wilson or rookie Quinn Ewers, neither of which inspire confidence.

Meanwhile, the Miami defence remains a work in progress after losing Calais Campbell, Jevon Holland, and Jordan Poyer, then trading Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick.

I wasn’t a big fan of the Dolphins offseason moves. It turns out I’m not alone.

Per the FanDuel traders, there are more bets on each of the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, and New York Jets to win the AFC East than Miami.

The Dolphins have also been a popular team to fade in the regular season win total market with 77 per cent of the bets on their unders.

While I’m intrigued by the potential of the offence with Tagovailoa, Hill, Waddle, and Achane, there are too many holes on the offensive line and defence to trust Miami to be a playoff contender in the loaded AFC.

The Dolphins haven’t won a playoff game since 2000. I’ll bet that trend continues this season.

I’ll lock in a two-team parlay with Miami and the New York Jets to miss the playoffs at -140.

The AFC East has one Super Bowl contender and three teams that could finish anywhere between five and nine wins in 2025. I’ll fade the Dolphins and Jets in 2025.