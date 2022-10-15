Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared concussion protocol after going down with a scary head injury during a Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Dolphins’ QB Teddy Bridgewater also was cleared from concussion protocol today, per sources. He will be active Week 6 and serve as the back-up on Sunday to rookie QB Skylar Thompson, the Dolphins seventh-round draft pick this year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2022

Tagovailoa won't play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, but is expected to play next week against the Pittsburg Steelers.

Additionally, Schefter reports that Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has also cleared concussion protocol and will be active as the backup behind Skylar Thompson on Sunday.