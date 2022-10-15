11h ago
Report: Dolphins QB Tagovailoa cleared from concussion protocol; expected to return Week 7
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared concussion protocol after going down with a scary head injury during a Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
TSN.ca Staff
Tagovailoa won't play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, but is expected to play next week against the Pittsburg Steelers.
Additionally, Schefter reports that Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has also cleared concussion protocol and will be active as the backup behind Skylar Thompson on Sunday.