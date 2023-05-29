The Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics 103-84 Monday in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals to avoid being on the wrong end of history as the only team to relinquish a 3-0 lead in a playoff series.

Caleb Martin scored 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting and Jimmy Butler had 28, as the Heat advance to the NBA Finals for the sixth time since 2011. They will play Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, who swept the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals and have not played in a week.

Boston struggled mightily from outside in Game 7, going 4-of-21 in the first half and 9-of-41 on the night. They also shot just 20 per cent in Game 6.

Star forward Jayson Tatum had 14 points for the Celtics on 5-of-13 shooting and appeared to be hampered by a rolled ankle he suffered on Boston's first offensive possession. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 19 points but had eight turnovers Monday night.

The Heat took the opening three games of the series and looked to have a trip to the NBA Finals all wrapped up, but were unable to close out Boston in Game 4 and the Celtics picked up momentum from there. A Game 5 blowout sent the series back to Miami, where Derrick White tipped in a missed Marcus Smart three at the buzzer, saving the Celts' season and forcing a Game 7 with a 104-103 victory.

The NBA Finals will begin Thursday night in Denver.