Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem announced his retirement from the NBA via Instagram on Friday afternoon.

The 20-year veteran played 879 NBA games, all with the Heat, winning three NBA titles with the franchise. He was limited to seven games in the regular season this past year and two playoff games.

"I consider myself extremely blessed to say I can leave this game with no regrets," Haslem posted on Instagram. "The championships, the accolades, the brotherhood, man it's hard not to be at peace.

"Shout out to my real OGs, that teammates that let me be their OG, and to my family for staying ten toes down through it all. Although this journey has had it's ups and downs, I am truly thankful and have no complaints at all. All the way down to leaving money on the table to stay in my city. You, Miami, made it all worth it!

I will always be the OG but now it's time for the family man and the business man to get to work. #40 see you in the rafters soon. Until then, OG out."

Haslem was a member of the Heat for all of the franchise's three NBA titles in 2006, 2012, and 2013. The 43-year-old was named to the All-Rookie second team in 2003-04 and this season became the oldest player to play in the NBA Finals, when he appeared in Game 3 against the Denver Nuggets.

Haslem ends his career with averages of 7.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game.