Dewayne Dedmon is headed back to the San Antonio Spurs.

The Miami Heat have traded veteran centre and a second-round draft pick to the Spurs, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Dedmon, 33, was in his third season with the Heat. He previously spent the 2016-2017 season with the Spurs, appearing in 76 games.

A native of Lancaster, CA, Dedmon has appeared in 30 games this season, all off of the bench, and averaged 5.7 points on .496 shooting and 3.6 boards in 11.7 minutes a night.

The USC product is in his 10th NBA season, having also spent time with the Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks.

For his career, Dedmon has appeared in 507 games.