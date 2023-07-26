The Miami Marlins have acquired reliever Jorge Lopez from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for reliever Dylan Floro, the teams announced on Wednesday.

We have announced the following trade: pic.twitter.com/AnvS4kXOIa — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 26, 2023

Lopez has appeared in 37 games this season for the Twins and posted a 4-2 record with a 5.09 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 35.1 innings.

The 30-year-old has played in 206 MLB games over the course of his eight year career and carries a career 5.42 ERA.

He has also spent time with the Kansas City Royals, Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers.

Floro has appeared in 43 games this season for the Marlins and has a 3-5 record with a 4.54 ERA.

The 32-year-old has also suited up for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and Tampa Bay Rays.