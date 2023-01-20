1h ago
With new additions, Marlins move Chisholm to CF
With new additions to the Miami Marlins infield, Jazz Chisholm is headed to the outfield. General manager Kim Ng announced Friday that Chisholm, last season's second baseman, would play centre field in 2023. Free-agent signing Jean Segura will play third base, while Luis Arraez, acquired earlier on Friday from the Minnesota Twins, will be the everyday second baseman.
TSN.ca Staff
With new additions to the Miami Marlins infield, Jazz Chisholm is headed to the outfield.
General manager Kim Ng announced Friday that Chisholm, last season's second baseman, would play centre field in 2023. Free-agent signing Jean Segura will play third base, while Luis Arraez, acquired earlier on Friday from the Minnesota Twins, will be the everyday second baseman.
Chisholm, 24, has not played in the outfield during his three-year big league career, nor has he at any point during his professional career that began in 2016.
An All-Star in 2022, Chisholm batted .254 with 14 home runs, 45 runs batted in and an OPS of .860
Jon Berti is expected to start in left field, while Avisail Garcia will man right.
The Marlins finished fourth in the National League East in 2022 at 69-93 and have only reached the playoffs once in the past 19 seasons.