The Miami Marlins are set to hand Jordan Groshans his Major League debut.

The Miami Herald's Craig Mish reports the former Toronto Blue Jays top prospect will be called up ahead of Tuesday night's game with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Marlins will select infielder Jordan Groshans from AAA Jacksonville ahead of tonight’s game against the Phillies per sources. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) September 13, 2022

An infielder, the 22-year-old Groshans was the 12th overall selection of the 2018 MLB Amateur Draft out of Magnolia High School in Magnolia, TX. He was traded to the Marlins at the deadline in the deal that sent Anthony Bass and Zach Pop to the Jays.

Since the trade, Groshans has played at the Marlins' Triple-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. In 31 games with the team, he's batted .301 with two home runs, 10 runs batted in and an OPS of .814.

MLB Pipeline has Groshans as the No. 12 prospect in the Marlins' system.