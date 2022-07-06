In the wake of the firing of Khari Jones and Barron Miles, the Montreal Alouettes added to their roster, signing linebacker Micah Awe, TSN football insider Dave Naylor reports.

Awe, 28, has not had the start of to season he was anticipating on.

After re-signing with the BC Lions for the 2022 season, a franchise he played two seasons for (2017-18) before stops with the Toronto Argonauts (2019) and Ottawa Redblacks (2021), he was released due to the arrival of Canadian talent on the team's roster.

TSN's Farhan Lalji reported in June that Awe wanted to be a starter this season for the Lions, but due to the 2021 campaign that Canadians Bo Lokombo and Jordan Williams had, both taking home hardware from the CFL Awards, Awe was the odd-man out after only one game. The Lions reportedly attempted to trade the linebacker, but no takers were found.

The Nigerian-born Texas Tech product has played in 50 career games, recording 203 defensive tackles, 28 special teams tackles, four sacks, an interception and four forced fumbles.