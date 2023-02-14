Als scoop up some value additions to start free agency

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American lineman Micah Johnson, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old returns to the Roughriders after spending two seasons (2019, 2021) with the team. Johnson played with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2022, registering 24 defensive tackles, seven sacks, and five tackles for loss in 16 games. He was named an East All-Star.

Return of a disruptive D-Lineman!



Micah Johnson is back in Riderville!



📝 https://t.co/t5ir49CTnR pic.twitter.com/nydBGNd8k3 — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) February 14, 2023

In his two seasons with the Riders, Johnson recorded 45 defensive tackles and six sacks.

In 124 career games with the Ticats, Riders, and Calgary Stampeders, Johnson has tallied 227 tackles, 54 sacks, two interceptions, and six forced fumbles.

The Columbus, GA., native is a three-time CFL All-Star (2016-18), a six-time Divisional All-Star (2016-22) and a two-time Grey Cup winner with the Stamps in 2014 and 2018.