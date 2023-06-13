A group led by Toronto billionaire Michael Andlauer has won the bidding war and will become the new owner of the Ottawa Senators.

Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia adds that Andlauer will play $950 million USD for the franchise.

News Release: Senators Sports & Entertainment announces that Michael Andlauer has entered into an agreement to purchase the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club: https://t.co/SsvqkXUipK pic.twitter.com/XrIkECwHkv — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) June 13, 2023

"My family and I are very excited to be a part of the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club," Andlauer said in a team release. "I believe that the Senators' fanbase is one of the most passionate in the league and I'm excited to take the franchise's success both on and off the ice to the next level.

"The short and long-term future of the team is incredibly bright, and I look forward to getting to know the team, the fanbase and the community.

"First and foremost, thank you to my wife and family for their support. Thank you to both the NHL and the Melnyk family for providing me with the opportunity to make this dream a reality. Thank you also to my equity partners on the transaction, who like me are committed to bringing success to the National Capital Region. I would also like to thank my financial advisors at Bulldog Capital Partners."

Andlauer currently owns a minority share of the Montreal Canadiens and is a member of the NHL’s board of governors. As a result of his successful bid, he will have to sell his 10 per cent share in the Canadiens. The founder of Andlauer Healthcare Group, Andlauer is also the owner of the Ontario Hockey League’s Bulldogs franchise.

The 57-year-old put together a group of investors for his bid, but is believed to have controlling interest.

Along with taking over the Senators, Andlauer will receive preferred bidder status to build a new rink at LeBreton Flats.

There were four bids submitted for the franchise prior to the May 15 deadline, with Andlauer’s bid beating out the celebrity-filled bid from Neko Sparks, among others.

Anna and Olivia Melnyk – daughters of the late Eugene Melnyk – took over the franchise after the Senators' owner passed away in March, 2022. The team was put up for sale last November.

As a condition of the sale, Anna and Olivia Melnyk retained 10 per cent ownership of the franchise.