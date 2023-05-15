Pending unrestricted free agent Michael Bunting said Monday he did not hold any contract talks with the Toronto Maple Leafs on an extension this season.

The 27-year-old winger is currently set to hit the open market on July 1 as the two-year, $1.9 million contract he joined the Maple Leafs on in 2021 expires.

He added Monday that he has not thought about his contract situation since the Maple Leafs' season came to an end in Game 5 against the Florida Panthers on Friday.

Michael Bunting on his chances of returning with the Maple Leafs. The 27-year-old is set to become a free agent this summer. pic.twitter.com/vmiV2fryAj — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 15, 2023

Bunting had 23 goals and 49 points in 82 games during the regular season, adding one goal and an assist in seven playoff games. He missed three games during Toronto's first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning due to a suspension for an illegal check to the head and sat an additional game as a healthy scratch.

A fourth-round pick of the Arizona Coyotes in 2014, Bunting has 57 goals and 126 points over 182 career NHL games with the Coyotes and Maple Leafs.

He also posted 23 goals, and tallied 63 points, in 79 games last season.

O'Rielly 'has some decisions to make'

Fellow pending UFA Ryan O'Reilly said Monday he also has not thought about his next move, but left the door open to re-signing in Toronto.

O'Reilly was acquired from the St. Louis Blues ahead of the trade deadline and said he was thankful for that opportunity.

"This organization is incredible. You see the players they have... Such an amazing place," O'Reilly said. "I'm so thankful I was brought into it.

"Just to be part of this organization is an amazing thing but I will have some decisions to make."

Ryan O'Reilly says he hasn't given much thought to his pending unrestricted free agency, but he certainly sounded more inclined to test the open market on July 1 than try and work out an extension with the #leafs. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 15, 2023

O'Reilly had 16 goals and 30 points over 53 games with the Blue and Maple Leafs this season. He added three goals and nine points in 11 playoff games.