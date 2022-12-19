Defenceman Michael Del Zotto is heading to the Anaheim Ducks in a three-team trade.

Del Zotto was traded from the Florida Panthers to the Detroit Red Wings for forward Givani Smith and then was subsequently traded by the Red Wings to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for centre Danny O'Regan.

Del Zotto, 32, hasn't played this season.

The Stouffville, Ont., native last appeared in the NHL for the Ottawa Senators in 2021-22, scoring three goals and 10 assists in 26 games.

Smith, 24, played in two games for the Panthers this season and has seven goals and seven assists in 85 career regular-season contests.

O'Regan, who has not played in the NHL this season, has one goal and five assists over 30 career games with the San Jose Sharks, Buffalo Sabres, and Ducks.