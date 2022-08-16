Outfielder Michael Harris and the Atlanta Braves are in deep discussions on an eight-year contract extension, reports Robert Murray of FanSided.

Outfielder Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves are deep in discussions on an eight-year contract extension, according to sources familiar with the situation. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) August 17, 2022

The 21-year-old is just 70 games into his big league career but is one of the frontrunners for the National League Rookie of the Year award. In 250 at-bats, Harris is slashing .292/.330/.508 with 12 home runs and 39 RBI.

Harris came into the year as Atlanta's top prospect and the 65th best overall according to MLB Pipeline.

A native of nearby DeKalb, Ga., Harris was selected in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of high school.

The Braves have signed young players to lengthy contract extensions before they reached arbitration before, including Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies.