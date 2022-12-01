If Michigan is set to win a Big Ten Championship and go on to win a first national title since 1997, they will be doing so without Blake Corum.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the star running back is expected to undergo knee surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.

Sources: #Michigan star RB Blake Corum is expected to have knee surgery and is out for the season. The Heisman candidate should make a full recovery. He tried to play last week vs. Ohio State but his knee made it impossible. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2022

Corum was injured in the Wolverines' 19-17 win over Illinois on Nov. 19.

At Wednesday night's Big Ten Awards dinner, Corum won the Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year award and would not rule himself out of playing in Saturday's title game against Purdue.

"We shall see," Corum said of his potential availability.

In his junior season, Corum has appeared in 12 games this season, rushing for 1,463 yards on 247 carries with 18 touchdowns.

Corum is expected to be a finalist for the 2022 Heisman Trophy.