SCOREBOARD

Beilein, Paris co-favourites to be Wolverines next head coach

John Beilein John Beilein - The Canadian Press
Published

The Michigan Wolverines parted ways with head coach Juwan Howard on Friday after an 8-24 season. 

Howard spent five years coaching the program, going 87-72 during his tenure. 

The Wolverines will need a new leader next season and Lamont Paris and John Beilein have emerged as favourites on FanDuel to land the role.

Earlier this week, Paris inked a six-year extension with South Carolina. Paris has gone 37-28 in his two years with the Gamecocks. 

Meanwhile, Beilein is currently the Senior Player Development Advisor for the Detroit Pistons and has been with the franchise since 2021. 

Beilein spent 12 years as the head coach for Michigan before leaving in 2019 to take over as the Cleveland Cavaliers head coach. 

Eight other coaches have odds of 10-1 or shorter be Howard's replacement. 

Shaka Smart and Nate Oats highlight a group of four coaches listed at 65-1. 

Here is the full list 

Michigan's Next Head Coach

Name Odds
Lamont Paris +650
John Beilein +650
T.J. Otzelberger +700
Niko Medved  +750
Dusty May  +800
Chris Collins +850
Darian DeVries +900 
Josh Schertz  +1000
Brian Dutcher +1400
Tony Bennett +1600
Jerome Tang +1900
Kyle Smith +1900
Billy Donovan  +6500
Nate Oats +6500 
Phil Martelli  +6500
Shaka Smart +6500

Think you know who will be the next head coach in Michigan? Let us know on X at @TSN_Edge