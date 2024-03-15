Beilein, Paris co-favourites to be Wolverines next head coach
The Michigan Wolverines parted ways with head coach Juwan Howard on Friday after an 8-24 season.
Howard spent five years coaching the program, going 87-72 during his tenure.
The Wolverines will need a new leader next season and Lamont Paris and John Beilein have emerged as favourites on FanDuel to land the role.
Earlier this week, Paris inked a six-year extension with South Carolina. Paris has gone 37-28 in his two years with the Gamecocks.
Meanwhile, Beilein is currently the Senior Player Development Advisor for the Detroit Pistons and has been with the franchise since 2021.
Beilein spent 12 years as the head coach for Michigan before leaving in 2019 to take over as the Cleveland Cavaliers head coach.
Eight other coaches have odds of 10-1 or shorter be Howard's replacement.
Shaka Smart and Nate Oats highlight a group of four coaches listed at 65-1.
Here is the full list
Michigan's Next Head Coach
|Name
|Odds
|Lamont Paris
|+650
|John Beilein
|+650
|T.J. Otzelberger
|+700
|Niko Medved
|+750
|Dusty May
|+800
|Chris Collins
|+850
|Darian DeVries
|+900
|Josh Schertz
|+1000
|Brian Dutcher
|+1400
|Tony Bennett
|+1600
|Jerome Tang
|+1900
|Kyle Smith
|+1900
|Billy Donovan
|+6500
|Nate Oats
|+6500
|Phil Martelli
|+6500
|Shaka Smart
|+6500
