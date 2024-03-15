The Michigan Wolverines parted ways with head coach Juwan Howard on Friday after an 8-24 season.

Howard spent five years coaching the program, going 87-72 during his tenure.

The Wolverines will need a new leader next season and Lamont Paris and John Beilein have emerged as favourites on FanDuel to land the role.

Earlier this week, Paris inked a six-year extension with South Carolina. Paris has gone 37-28 in his two years with the Gamecocks.

Meanwhile, Beilein is currently the Senior Player Development Advisor for the Detroit Pistons and has been with the franchise since 2021.

Beilein spent 12 years as the head coach for Michigan before leaving in 2019 to take over as the Cleveland Cavaliers head coach.

Eight other coaches have odds of 10-1 or shorter be Howard's replacement.

Shaka Smart and Nate Oats highlight a group of four coaches listed at 65-1.

Here is the full list

Michigan's Next Head Coach Name Odds Lamont Paris +650 John Beilein +650 T.J. Otzelberger +700 Niko Medved +750 Dusty May +800 Chris Collins +850 Darian DeVries +900 Josh Schertz +1000 Brian Dutcher +1400 Tony Bennett +1600 Jerome Tang +1900 Kyle Smith +1900 Billy Donovan +6500 Nate Oats +6500 Phil Martelli +6500 Shaka Smart +6500

