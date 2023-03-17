With four wins in their last five games, the Calgary Flames are knocking on the Winnipeg Jets' door for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

The Flames' most recent win, a one-sided 7-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, came while the Jets were blanked by the league-leading Boston Bruins 3-0.

Calgary has closed to within three points of the Jets, who are 3-5-2 in their last 10 games. The two teams are equal in games played with 69.

"It feels good winning here," Flames forward Mikael Backlund said. "Being a part of all the losses here, it feels really good to finally win here and break that record, spell whatever you call it.

"It feels good to see Winnipeg lose and get closer to a playoff spot. We know we still need to be more consistent and play a lot better every night, but tonight was a big game for us and a step forward."

Following an off-season of change that included trading Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers for a package that included Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar, losing Johnny Gaudreau to free agency and signing Nazem Kadri, the Flames have struggled to find the same level of success the team had a year ago, when the team finished first in the Pacific Division.

Flames general manager Brad Treliving largely stood pat at the deadline, after being aggressive in 2022, with moves that included adding Tyler Toffoli.

"It's fun. Obviously, things have been pretty good and I've been pretty consistent," Toffoli said after Thursday's win in which he had two goals. "I came in the season wanting to prove something. I'm trying everything I can to try and win games. Tonight was obviously a good night."

Calgary will look to continue their recent surge against the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars on Saturday. The Jets, meanwhile, will embark on a two-game road trip starting Saturday against the Nashville Predators, who remain in the wild-card race as well. Nashville is four points back of the Jets with three games in hand.