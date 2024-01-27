WATERVILLE VALLEY, N.H. — Star freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury earned his 86th career win on the World Cup stage with a gold medal in dual moguls competition Saturday.

The first-place finish comes after Kingsbury won bronze in moguls Friday.

Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., cruised to victory in the final against Japan's Ikuma Horishima, who settled for silver after losing control and veering off course between the first and second jumps.

Walter Wallberg of Sweden took bronze, beating out fellow Swede Filip Gravenfors.

Kingsbury has nine medals (six gold, four bronze) in moguls and dual moguls on the World Cup circuit this season.

In women's competition, Australia's Jakara Anthony took gold while Americans Jaelin Kauf and Olivia Giaccio took silver and bronze, respectively.

Saskatoon's Maia Schwinghammer was the top Canadian in eighth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2024.