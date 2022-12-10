IDRE FJÄLL, Sweden — Canadian moguls star Mikael Kingsbury laid down his second podium performance in as many weeks, capturing silver at a World Cup on Saturday.

The native of Deux-Montagnes, Que., was fourth after the first final, but scored 79.86 points to move into first in the big final with three athletes to go.

Nick Page of the U.S. scored 81.02 for his first World Cup victory.

"I'd like to congratulate Nick for his win," Kingsbury said. "I've known him for a long time. He's an excellent skier and an incredible human being. When he was younger, he would ask for autographs at Deer Valley, and now, here we are on the podium together.

"I'm happy to be able to share this moment with him."

Reigning Olympic champion Walter Wallberg of Sweden finished third (78.98).

Kingsbury was satisfied with his performance, the 106th time he's climbed the podium.

"I had a good run. I was fast, and my middle section was clean. Both my jumps were good. I'm happy overall, but the judges were hard to read today," Kingsbury said. "I'll just keep focusing on myself and I'll get back on track quickly."

Laurianne Desmarais-Gilbert of Sainte-Adele, Que., was the top Canadian woman, finishing 18th.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2022.