IDRE FJÄLL, Sweden — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury won gold in the men's dual moguls competition Sunday for his 76th career World Cup medal.

He defeated 18-year-old Swede Filip Gravenors in the big final for the victory.

"He’s really fast, Filip really challenged me," Kingsbury said. "I did well in the middle section and at one point I couldn’t see him beside me. I really respect what he did."

Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., took moguls silver a day earlier, finishing behind American Nick Page.

Gravenfors crossed the line before Kingsbury on Sunday, but the judges awarded more points to the Canadian to give him the win.

Page took the bronze after topping compatriot Cole McDonald in the small final. Elliot Vaillancourt of Drummondville, Que., finished 14th and Calgary's Daniel Tanner was 19th.

American Elizabeth Lemley beat Japan's Anri Kawamura in the big final to win the women's competition. Perrine Laffont of France took the bronze.

Saskatoon's Maia Schwinghammer finished in 17th place.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2022.