ALPE D'HUEZ, France — Canadian freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury's domination of the World Cup moguls circuit continued Friday with a gold medal at Alpe d’Huez.

Kingsbury, who won double gold last week in the moguls and double moguls at Idre Fjall, Sweden, scored 86.55 points to claim top spot ahead of fellow Canadian Elliot Vaillancourt, who won silver with a score of 77.44.

“I knew before my descent that Elliot was provisionally in the front row. I just told myself that I had to not make any mistakes to achieve this Canadian double,” said Kingsbury.

Japan's Ikuma Horishima took home bronze, his third World Cup podium of the season, with a score of 77.23.

The 31-year-old Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., now has 83 career World Cup victories in 139 starts, with three gold and one bronze so far this season.

It was the first career podium finish for Vaillancourt, of Drummondville, Que. The former world junior dual moguls champion's previous best World Cup finish was a fifth-place showing in Deer Valley, Utah last February.

In the women's competition, Australia's Jakara Anthony won gold, ahead of Americans Jaelin Kauf and Olivia Giaccio.

The competition continues Saturday with dual moguls.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2023.