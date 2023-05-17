Former Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock is among those the Columbus Blue Jackets have interviewed for their vacancy, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun writes in The Athletic that former Washington Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette and internal candidate Pascal Vincent have also had interviews with the team. He notes that the team is expected to name a coach in the coming days and sees Laviolette as a stronger option unless the team elects to promote Vincent.

Meeting with the Blue Jackets is Babcock's first reported interview with an NHL club since was fired by the Maple Leafs in 2019.

The Stanley Cup-winning head coach spent time with the Vermont Catamounts in a volunteer advisory role in 2020 and served one season as head coach at the University of Saskatchewan Huskies men’s team from 2021-22.

The 60-year-old Babcock was in his fifth season with the Maple Leafs and dismissed after the club's underachieving 9-10-4 start.

Prior to joining the Leafs, Babcock spent two seasons behind the bench of the Anaheim Ducks from 2002 to 2004, reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2003, and 10 years as head coach of the Detroit Red Wings, winning the 2008 Stanley Cup.

Babcock's 700 wins are 12th all-time in NHL history, just behind John Tortorella (704), who passed him this season.

Internationally, Babcock coached Canada to gold medals at the 1997 IIHF World Junior Championships, the 2004 IIHF World Championships and the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics.

Laviolette, who is eighth on the all-time wins list, mutually parted ways with the Capitals in April. His contract was set to expire on June 30.