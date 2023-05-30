Mike Benevides is back with the B.C. Lions.

The former head coach has been added to the Lions' staff as a special team’s consultant.

The Lions also announced Tuesday that special teams coordinator Don Yanowski will not return to the team this season due to family reasons.

“We wish Yano the very best and are thinking about him and his family at this time,” Lions head coach and general manager Rick Campbell said.

“We also feel fortunate to add a coach of Mike’s calibre at this time I know he will be able to fit in and contribute right away.”

Benevides spent three seasons as head coach of the Lions from 2012-15, guiding the team to a 33-21 record during his tenure.

Most recently, the 55-year-old spent the past two seasons as the Ottawa Redblacks defensive coordinator.