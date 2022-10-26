'Wasn't pretty but they got it done': Ticats handle business, keep playoff hopes alive

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announce they have brought back national defensive back Mike Daly.

The 32-year-old has spent the past seven seasons with the Ticats, starting in the 108th Grey Cup last Fall.

A native of Kitchener, Ont., Daly appeared in four regular season games in 2021 and tallied eight defensive tackles. In 91 career CFL regular season games, Daly has 101 tackles, eight interceptions and one sack.

After last season, Daly joined Laurier University as defensive backs coach and special teams assistant coach, helping the team to a 5-3 record.

He played collegiately at the University of McMaster.