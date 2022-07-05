Grier 'extremely proud' to be first Black NHL GM, hopes this opens doors for others

Mike Grier was officially named general manager of the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, making him the first Black GM in the NHL's 105-year history.

There is no better source to confirm the news than himself.



Please say hello and hear from our new #SJSharks General Manager, Mike Grier. 👋 pic.twitter.com/kIrBGAU14i — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 5, 2022

Grier, 47, was the Hockey Operations Advisor for the New York Rangers. He previously spent time as an assistant coach for the New Jersey Devils and as a scout for the Chicago Blackhawks.

“I am extremely proud and grateful to be given the opportunity to be the general manager of the San Jose Sharks,” said Grier. “Along with my staff, I look forward to the challenge of building a fast, competitive, and hardworking team that Sharks fans will enjoy watching and be proud of. One of the things I remember most about playing in San Jose is the home ice advantage that our fans bring through their passion and energy, making SAP Center one of the most difficult buildings to play in.”

The Sharks have been guided by interim general manager Joe Will since Doug Wilson stepped down in April following a 19-year tenure with the team. Grier is the fifth general manager in Sharks history.

Will announced Friday that head coach Bob Boughner, assistants John MacLean and John Madden and video coach Dan Darrow were being let go.

“I welcome Mike as the general manager of the Sharks,” said president Jonathan Becher. “Mike’s successful career on the ice speaks for itself, but what impressed me the most were his leadership qualities and his overwhelming desire to win. Mike is aware of the high standards of success that are expected in San Jose and is committed to help us quickly return to that level.”

Grier played 14 seasons in the NHL as a winger with the Edmonton Oilers, Washington Capitals, Buffalo Sabres and the Sharks. Selected in the ninth round of the 1993 NHL Entry Draft by the St. Louis Blues, the Detroit native recorded 162 goals and 221 assists over career 1,060 games. Grier added 14 goals and 14 assists over 101 career playoff games.

San Jose has missed the playoffs for three straight seasons and have never won the Stanley Cup since their arrival to the NHL in 1991.